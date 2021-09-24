DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
The "Global Orthobiologics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the orthobiologics market and it is poised to grow by $2.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period.
The report on the orthobiologics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population and increase in focus to reduce orthopedic surgeries.
The orthobiologics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in approvals and clearances for orthobiologics products as one of the prime reasons driving the orthobiologics market growth during the next few years.
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Bioventus LLC
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nuvasive Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Orthobiologics market sizing
- Orthobiologics market forecast
- Orthobiologics market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bone graft substitutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Viscosupplementation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stem cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
7. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
8. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
9. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr0owr
