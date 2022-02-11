DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 11, 2022--
The "Osteoarthritis Therapeutics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing geriatric population, rising incidence of OA, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are driving the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, characterized by pain, swelling, and restricted joint motion.
The knees, hips, and shoulders are the most common joints affected by osteoarthritis. Cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers up the ends of bones in a joint, gets damaged as a result of osteoarthritis. QA widely occurs in the elderly population and those who are obese.
Key highlights:
- The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market should reach $11.2 billion by 2026 from $7.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The knee osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The hip osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $939.1 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
This report provides a detailed description of the approaches used to treat pain management associated with osteoarthritis and the latest updates in the market.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for osteoarthritis therapeutics
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for osteoarthritis therapeutics, based on type of anatomy, drug type, route of administration, purchasing pattern and region
- Discussion on recent developments of agents for the treatment of OA, which includes potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) and novel therapeutics for pain relief
- Description of pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods of OA management and information on personalized medicines for OA
- Discussion on the risk of adverse cardiovascular events related to the use of NSAIDs in osteoarthritis
- Coverage of clinical trials and applications of attractive drugs in preclinical research; regulatory scenarios, ongoing research on anti-NGF therapy and government expenditures
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bayer Ag
- Bioventus
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Ferring B.V.
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Horizon Therapeutics Plc
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Seikagaku Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdr7uf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005301/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/11/2022 07:37 AM/DISC: 02/11/2022 07:37 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005301/en