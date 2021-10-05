DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021--
The "Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Ovarian cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Ovarian cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Ovarian cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Ovarian cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Ovarian cancer Emerging Drugs
Atezolizumab: Genentech
Atezolizumab is a humanized kappa immunoglobulin (Ig) G1 monoclonal antibody consisting of two heavy chains (448 amino acids) and two light chains (214 amino acids) and is produced in Chinese hamster ovary cells. Atezolizumab was engineered to eliminate Fc-effector function via a single amino acid substitution (asparagine to alanine) at position 298 on the heavy chain, which results in a non-glycosylated antibody that has minimal binding to Fc receptors and, consequently, eliminates detectable Fc-effector function and depletion of cells expressing programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) in humans. Atezolizumab targets human PD-L1 and inhibits its interaction with its receptors, programmed death-1 (PD-1) and B7.1, both of which can provide inhibitory signals to T cells. The drug is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
Tisotumab Vedotin: Genmab
Tisotumab vedotin, also known as HuMax-TF, HuMax-TF-ADC or TF-011-MMAE, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted to tissue factor (TF), a protein involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis. Tisotumab vedotin includes an antibody targeting TF conjugated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) via a cleavable maleimidocaproyl-valyl-citrullinyl-p-aminobenzyloxycarbonyl (mc-val-cit-PABC) type linker. The drug is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
Pembrolizumab: Merck
Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2. Binding of the PD-1 ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, to the PD-1 receptor found on T cells, inhibits T cell proliferation and cytokine production. Upregulation of PD-1 ligands occurs in some tumors and signaling through this pathway can contribute to inhibition of active T-cell immune surveillance of tumors. Pembrolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, releasing PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including the anti-tumor immune response.
Major Players in Ovarian cancer
There are approx. 100+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Ovarian cancer. The companies which have their Ovarian cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Genentech.
Ovarian cancer: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Ovarian cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Ovarian cancer drugs.
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Ovarian cancer drugs?
- How many Ovarian cancer drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Ovarian cancer?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Ovarian cancer therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Ovarian cancer and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Genentech
- Genmab
- AstraZeneca
- BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals
- On Target Laboratories
- Gilead Sciences
- Acerta Pharma
- MedImmune
- Chipscreen Biosciences
- Aravive, Inc.
- Allarity Therapeutics
- AB Science
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Merck KGaA
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Aprea Therapeutics
- Verastem, Inc.
- Clovis Oncology
- CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical
- Immunitor LLC
- Ellipses Pharma
- Impact Therapeutics, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- BeiGene
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Apexigen
- Novartis Oncology
- Plexxikon
- Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- PharmaMar
- Aprea Therapeutics
- VBL Therapeutics
- Tesaro, Inc.
- Cristal Therapeutics
- Bayer
- Pfizer
- Hrain Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- DCPrime BV
- PTC Therapeutics
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
- Pharmicell Co., Ltd.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc.
- Laekna Limited
- Arcus Biosciences
- Verastem, Inc.
- Celsion
Key Products
- Atezolizumab
- Tisotumab Vedotin
- Cediranib
- Karenitecin
- OTL38
- Magrolimab
- Acalabrutinib
- Durvalumab
- Chiauranib
- AVB-S6-500
- 2X-121
- Masitinib
- Entinostat
- Avelumab
- Letetresgene autoleucel
- M6620
- APR-246
- VS-6766
- Rucaparib
- Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride
- DP303c
- V3-OVA
- EP0057
- IMP4297
- Prexasertib
- Pamiparib
- Cobimetinib
- Sevacizumab
- Alpelisib
- PLX2853
- SC10914
- Lurbinectedin
- APR-246
- VB-111
- TSR-042
- CPC634
- BAY1895344
- Pembrolizumab
- Letrozole
- anti- MESO CAR-T cells
- REGN4018
- DCP-001
- PTC596
- Rintatolimod
- Cellgram-DC
- SL-172154
- Afuresertib
- Etrumadenant
- VS-6063
- GEN-1
