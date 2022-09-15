WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/globalpartners.
A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, the Partnership encourages you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.
The Partnership is not planning to mail copies of the Schedule K-3 to investors. To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (866) 867-4075.
About Global Partners LP
With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.
CONTACT: Gregory B. Hanson
Chief Financial Officer
Global Partners LP
(781) 894-8800Sean T. Geary
Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Global Partners LP
(781) 894-8800
