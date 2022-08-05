WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (“Global” or the “Partnership”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We believe our strategy of building integrated supply, storage, marketing and retail assets creates a competitive advantage that enables us to drive results, as evidenced by our strong second-quarter performance,” said President and CEO Eric Slifka. “Our performance reflected outstanding execution across our business. We benefited from continued momentum in our Gasoline Distribution Station Operations segment, including our newly acquired retail sites, favorable market conditions in the Wholesale segment and an increase in bunkering activity in the Commercial segment.

“During the second quarter, we completed the sale of our Revere terminal on Boston Harbor for a purchase price of $150 million,” Slifka said. “In conjunction with the closing, we entered into a leaseback agreement with the buyer, retaining the use of certain tanks, dock access rights and loading rack infrastructure that allow us to continue our operations at the terminal.”

Financial Highlights

Net income was $162.8 million, or $4.61 per diluted common limited partner unit, for the second quarter of 2022 compared with net income of $12.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the same period of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $211.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $58.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $134.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $58.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $178.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $26.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income, EBITDA and DCF for the second quarter of 2022 include a net gain on sale and disposition of assets of $76.8 million, primarily related to the sale of the Partnership’s terminal in Revere, Massachusetts.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $281.5 million compared with $178.0 million in the same period of 2021, driven primarily by the Wholesale and Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) segments.

Combined product margin, which is gross profit adjusted for depreciation allocated to cost of sales, was $301.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $198.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Combined product margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and DCF are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are explained in greater detail below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Please refer to Financial Reconciliations included in this news release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

GDSO segment product margin was $198.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $162.4 million in the same period of 2021. Product margin from gasoline distribution increased to $129.9 million from $101.3 million in the year earlier period, primarily due to higher fuel margins (cents per gallon) and an increase in volume sold due to recent acquisitions. Product margin from station operations increased to $69.0 million from $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to recent acquisitions.

Wholesale segment product margin was $90.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $33.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by more favorable market conditions, largely in distillates and gasoline.

Commercial segment product margin was $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $2.7 million in the same period of 2021, reflecting an increase in bunkering activity.

Sales were $5.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $3.3 billion in the same period of 2021. Wholesale segment sales were $3.0 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $2.0 billion in the second quarter of 2021. GDSO segment sales were $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022 versus $1.1 billion in the same period of 2021. Commercial segment sales were $363.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $135.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Volume in the second quarter of 2022 was 1.3 billion gallons compared with 1.4 billion gallons in the same period of 2021. Wholesale segment volume was 792.6 million gallons in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 943.6 million gallons in the same period of 2021. GDSO volume was 422.3 million gallons in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 395.1 million gallons in the same period of 2021. Commercial segment volume was 95.4 million gallons in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 68.5 million gallons in the same period of 2021.

Recent Developments

  • Global completed the sale of its Revere terminal on Boston Harbor for a purchase price of $150 million. In connection with the closing, the parties entered into an agreement in which Global is leasing back key terminal infrastructure in order to continue its business operations at the facility.
  • Global announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6050 per unit, or $2.42 per unit on an annualized basis, on all of its outstanding common units for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2022. The distribution will be paid August 12, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

Business Outlook

“We enter the second half of 2022 with solid momentum, and believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver value for unitholders, customers and guests,” Slifka said.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Product Margin

Global Partners views product margin as an important performance measure of the core profitability of its operations. The Partnership reviews product margin monthly for consistency and trend analysis. Global Partners defines product margin as product sales minus product costs. Product sales primarily include sales of unbranded and branded gasoline, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels and crude oil, as well as convenience store and prepared food sales, gasoline station rental income and revenue generated from logistics activities when the Partnership engages in the storage, transloading and shipment of products owned by others. Product costs include the cost of acquiring products and all associated costs including shipping and handling costs to bring such products to the point of sale as well as product costs related to convenience store items and costs associated with logistics activities. The Partnership also looks at product margin on a per unit basis (product margin divided by volume). Product margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements to assess its business. Product margin should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, product margin may not be comparable to product margin or a similarly titled measure of other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used as supplemental financial measures by management and may be used by external users of Global Partners’ consolidated financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess the Partnership’s:

  • compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;
  • financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;
  • ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;
  • operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and
  • viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is an important non-GAAP financial measure for the Partnership’s limited partners since it serves as an indicator of success in providing a cash return on their investment. Distributable cash flow as defined by the Partnership’s partnership agreement is net income plus depreciation and amortization minus maintenance capital expenditures, as well as adjustments to eliminate items approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Partnership’s general partner that are extraordinary or non-recurring in nature and that would otherwise increase distributable cash flow.

Distributable cash flow as used in our partnership agreement also determines our ability to make cash distributions on our incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in our partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historic level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. Our partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

Distributable cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Global’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control) including, without limitation, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our counterparties, our customers and our operations and other assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership's historical experience and present expectations or projections. We believe these assumptions are reasonable given currently available information. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties and factors, which are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership’s projected results, please see Global’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Global undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Sales$

5,323,650

 

$

3,279,145

 

$

9,824,188

 

$

5,832,472

 

Cost of sales

5,042,174

 

3,101,100

 

9,336,474

 

5,509,395

 

Gross profit

281,476

 

178,045

 

487,714

 

323,077

 

 
Costs and operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses

60,870

 

54,031

 

117,151

 

100,355

 

Operating expenses

108,525

 

88,169

 

207,758

 

168,697

 

Amortization expense

2,117

 

2,673

 

4,616

 

5,396

 

Net gain on sale and disposition of assets

(76,849

)

(8

)

(81,760

)

(483

)

Long-lived asset impairment

-

 

188

 

-

 

188

 

Total costs and operating expenses

94,663

 

145,053

 

247,765

 

274,153

 

 
Operating income

186,813

 

32,992

 

239,949

 

48,924

 

 
Interest expense

(21,056

)

(20,320

)

(42,530

)

(40,679

)

 
Income before income tax expense

165,757

 

12,672

 

197,419

 

8,245

 

 
Income tax expense

(2,950

)

(533

)

(4,127

)

(403

)

 
Net income

162,807

 

12,139

 

193,292

 

7,842

 

 
Less: General partner's interest in net income, including
incentive distribution rights

2,166

 

849

 

3,343

 

1,588

 

Less: Preferred limited partner interest in net income

3,463

 

3,463

 

6,926

 

5,283

 

 
Net income attributable to common limited partners$

157,178

 

$

7,827

 

$

183,023

 

$

971

 

 
Basic net income per common limited partner unit (1)$

4.63

 

$

0.23

 

$

5.39

 

$

0.03

 

 
Diluted net income per common limited partner unit (1)$

4.61

 

$

0.23

 

$

5.37

 

$

0.03

 

 
Basic weighted average common limited partner units outstanding

33,928

 

33,939

 

33,940

 

33,953

 

 
Diluted weighted average common limited partner units outstanding

34,066

 

34,290

 

34,074

 

34,295

 

(1) Under the Partnership's partnership agreement, for any quarterly period, the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") participate in net income only to the extent of the amount of cash distributions actually declared, thereby excluding the IDRs from participating in the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses. Accordingly, the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses is assumed to be allocated to the common unitholders and to the General Partner's general partner interest. Net income attributable to common limited partners is divided by the weighted average common units outstanding in computing the net income per limited partner unit.
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$

7,381

 

$

10,849

 

Accounts receivable, net

515,183

 

411,194

 

Accounts receivable - affiliates

1,650

1,139

Inventories

431,029

 

509,517

 

Brokerage margin deposits

35,953

 

33,658

 

Derivative assets

17,361

 

11,652

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

68,648

 

87,076

 

Total current assets

1,077,205

 

1,065,085

 

 
Property and equipment, net

1,179,583

 

1,099,348

 

Right of use assets, net

281,583

 

280,284

 

Intangible assets, net

31,089

 

26,014

 

Goodwill

409,865

 

328,135

 

Other assets

30,243

 

32,299

 

 
Total assets$

3,009,568

 

$

2,831,165

 

 
 
Liabilities and partners' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$

573,624

 

$

353,296

 

Working capital revolving credit facility - current portion

70,700

 

204,700

 

Lease liability - current portion

62,111

 

62,352

 

Environmental liabilities - current portion

4,582

 

4,642

 

Trustee taxes payable

37,316

 

44,223

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

131,584

 

138,733

 

Derivative liabilities

53,678

 

31,654

 

Total current liabilities

933,595

 

839,600

 

 
Working capital revolving credit facility - less current portion

-

 

150,000

 

Revolving credit facility

123,000

 

43,400

 

Senior notes

740,162

 

739,310

 

Long-term lease liability - less current portion

228,414

 

228,203

 

Environmental liabilities - less current portion

57,488

 

48,163

 

Financing obligations

143,195

 

144,444

 

Deferred tax liabilities

58,027

 

56,817

 

Other long-term liabilities

60,390

 

53,461

 

Total liabilities

2,344,271

 

2,303,398

 

 
Partners' equity

665,297

 

527,767

 

 
Total liabilities and partners' equity$

3,009,568

 

$

2,831,165

 

 
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Reconciliation of gross profit to product margin
Wholesale segment:
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks$

41,034

 

$

23,516

 

$

38,749

 

$

39,921

 

Other oils and related products

51,852

 

13,340

 

104,974

 

31,955

 

Crude oil

(2,311

)

(3,321

)

(6,060

)

(7,848

)

Total

90,575

 

33,535

 

137,663

 

64,028

 

Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment:
Gasoline distribution

129,852

 

101,303

 

244,738

 

181,555

 

Station operations

69,008

 

61,141

 

127,105

 

111,298

 

Total

198,860

 

162,444

 

371,843

 

292,853

 

Commercial segment

12,512

 

2,701

 

20,653

 

6,891

 

Combined product margin

301,947

 

198,680

 

530,159

 

363,772

 

Depreciation allocated to cost of sales

(20,471

)

(20,635

)

(42,445

)

(40,695

)

Gross profit$

281,476

 

$

178,045

 

$

487,714

 

$

323,077

 

 
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net income$

162,807

 

$

12,139

 

$

193,292

 

$

7,842

 

Depreciation and amortization

24,951

 

25,505

 

51,652

 

50,480

 

Interest expense

21,056

 

20,320

 

42,530

 

40,679

 

Income tax expense

2,950

 

533

 

4,127

 

403

 

EBITDA (1)

211,764

 

58,497

 

291,601

 

99,404

 

Net gain on sale and disposition of assets

(76,849

)

(8

)

(81,760

)

(483

)

Long-lived asset impairment

-

 

188

 

-

 

188

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)$

134,915

 

$

58,677

 

$

209,841

 

$

99,109

 

 
Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$

362,565

 

$

52,425

 

$

385,193

 

$

(53,558

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items

(174,807

)

(14,781

)

(140,249

)

111,880

 

Interest expense

21,056

 

20,320

 

42,530

 

40,679

 

Income tax expense

2,950

 

533

 

4,127

 

403

 

EBITDA (1)

211,764

 

58,497

 

291,601

 

99,404

 

Net gain on sale and disposition of assets

(76,849

)

(8

)

(81,760

)

(483

)

Long-lived asset impairment

-

 

188

 

-

 

188

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)$

134,915

 

$

58,677

 

$

209,841

 

$

99,109

 

 
Reconciliation of net income to distributable cash flow
Net income$

162,807

 

$

12,139

 

$

193,292

 

$

7,842

 

Depreciation and amortization

24,951

 

25,505

 

51,652

 

50,480

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

1,347

 

1,255

 

2,737

 

2,599

 

Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees

(1,138

)

(1,013

)

(2,319

)

(2,050

)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(9,778

)

(11,263

)

(17,296

)

(18,294

)

Distributable cash flow (2)(3)

178,189

 

26,623

 

228,066

 

40,577

 

Distributions to preferred unitholders (4)

(3,463

)

(3,463

)

(6,926

)

(5,283

)

Distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders$

174,726

 

$

23,160

 

$

221,140

 

$

35,294

 

 
Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to distributable cash flow
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$

362,565

 

$

52,425

 

$

385,193

 

$

(53,558

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items

(174,807

)

(14,781

)

(140,249

)

111,880

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

1,347

 

1,255

 

2,737

 

2,599

 

Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees

(1,138

)

(1,013

)

(2,319

)

(2,050

)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(9,778

)

(11,263

)

(17,296

)

(18,294

)

Distributable cash flow (2)(3)

178,189

 

26,623

 

228,066

 

40,577

 

Distributions to preferred unitholders (4)

(3,463

)

(3,463

)

(6,926

)

(5,283

)

Distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders$

174,726

 

$

23,160

 

$

221,140

 

$

35,294

 

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include a $6.6 million expense for compensation and benefits resulting from the passing of the Partnership's general counsel in May of 2021. The expense relates to contractual commitments including the acceleration of grants previously awarded as well as a discretionary award in recognition of service.
(2) As defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement, distributable cash flow is not adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.
(3) Distributable cash flow includes a net gain on sale and disposition of assets of $76.8 million and $81.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily related to the sale of the Partnership's terminal in Revere, Massachusetts. The net gain on sale and disposition of assets for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was immaterial.
(4) Distributions to preferred unitholders represent the distributions payable to the Series A preferred unitholders and the Series B preferred unitholders earned during the period. Distributions on the Series A preferred units and the Series B preferred units are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears on February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 of each year.

 

