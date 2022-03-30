DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2022--
The "Global Patch Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The patch management software market is poised to grow by $536.32 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.59%
This study identifies the increasing malware attacks as one of the prime reasons driving the patch management software market growth during the next few years.
The market is driven by the growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software and the increasing demand for regulatory compliance.
The report on the patch management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The patch management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patch management software market vendors that include Avast Plc, ConnectWise LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Jamf Software LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Progress Software Corp., SolarWinds Corp., and SysAid Technologies Ltd.
Also, the patch management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avast Plc
- ConnectWise LLC
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Jamf Software LLC
- Micro Focus International Plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- NortonLifeLock Inc.
- Progress Software Corp.
- SolarWinds Corp.
- SysAid Technologies Ltd.
