DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--
The "Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Report Suite - Global - 2022-2028 - MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the global patient monitoring market size reached an approximate value of $9.8 billion, with the wireless ambulatory telemetry market showing the fastest growth and demand.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market size is projected to increase over the forecasted period and exceed $12.3 billion in 2028. At this time, the majority of the global market share within the global patient monitoring industry is controlled by two main competitors - Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare.
Globally, there is an amplified awareness among both physicians and patients as to the benefits of monitoring in a wide selection of areas, including continual monitoring both in hospital as well as in the home. This is not only driving demand for current devices, but also motivating innovation in the market across multiple segments. As devices continue to lower their costs and improve their array of features, the healthcare population will be more motivated to act on this awareness to purchase new devices.
Patient monitoring is a relatively long-standing component of healthcare being offered in most regions around the world and, as such, certain markets have begun to saturate in terms of the installations of monitoring devices.
Although somewhat buffered by technological advancements, the market for many patient monitoring devices is already saturated in certain key regions, such as North America and Western Europe. This market characteristic constrains the growth of the market, limiting the majority of sales to replacement sales.
HOW HAS COVID-19 IMPACTED THE GLOBAL PATIENT MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET?
The effect of the pandemic on the global patient monitoring equipment market has varied depending on the segment. Many of the key market segments, including multi-parameter vitals sign monitoring, wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring, pulse oximetry monitoring and blood pressure monitoring experienced an encouraging increase in total market value due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite overall declines to most procedural volumes internationally, monitoring of key patient vitals became increasingly important as the pandemic developed. This significantly increased the demand for various monitoring devices, particularly in regions with historically low saturation rates.
GLOBAL PATIENT MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Overall, there are two major companies who lead and dominate the global patient monitoring equipment markets - Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare.
Philips Healthcare was the leading competitor in the global patient monitoring equipment market; While Philips led a number of notable segments, including multi-parameter vital signs monitoring, wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring and fetal and neonatal monitoring. Philips has a globally recognized brand that allows the company to leverage into a strong market position in multiple regional markets.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Multi-Parameter Vital Sign Monitoring Market - MedCore - Multi-Parameter Vital Sign Monitoring markets consists of Low Acuity, Mid Acuity, High Acuity and Central Station device market segments
- Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market - MedCore - The Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry market is segmented into Patient-Worn Monitor and Central Station markets.
- Electromyogram Monitoring Market- MedCore - The Electromyogram Monitoring market consists of EMG Monitor and EMG Consumables market segments.
- Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market - MedCore - The Electroencephalogram Monitoring market is segmented into Depth of Anesthesia EEG and Diagnostic EGG markets.
- Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market - MedCore - The Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring market is comprised of Fetal and Neonatal markets.
- Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market - MedCore - The Pulse Oximetry Monitoring market is further divided into Hospital-based, Alternate-care, and OEM Circuit Board market segments.
- Blood Pressure Monitoring Market - MedCore - The Blood Pressure Monitoring market is an umbrella term for Personal and Professional Monitoring devices.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market
3. Product Assessment
4. Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Overview
5. Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring Market
6. Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market
7. Electromyogram Monitoring Market
8. Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market
9. Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market
10. Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market
11. Blood Pressure Monitoring Market
