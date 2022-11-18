DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--

The "Payment Processing Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market to Reach $108.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Payment Processing Solutions estimated at US$47 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Credit Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$47.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Debit Cards segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Payment Processing Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.1 Billion by the year 2027.

eWallet Segment to Record 19.1% CAGR

In the global eWallet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 21.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Payment Processing Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 72 Featured)

  • PayPal
  • Fiserv
  • Global Payments
  • FIS
  • Square
  • Stripe
  • MasterCard
  • Visa
  • Dwolla
  • ACI Worldwide
  • Adyen
  • Paysafe
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Wirecard
  • PayU

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

