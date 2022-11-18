DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
The "Payment Processing Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Payment Processing Solutions Market to Reach $108.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Payment Processing Solutions estimated at US$47 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Credit Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$47.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Debit Cards segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Payment Processing Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.1 Billion by the year 2027.
eWallet Segment to Record 19.1% CAGR
In the global eWallet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 21.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Payment Processing Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 72 Featured)
- PayPal
- Fiserv
- Global Payments
- FIS
- Square
- Stripe
- MasterCard
- Visa
- Dwolla
- ACI Worldwide
- Adyen
- Paysafe
- Jack Henry & Associates
- Wirecard
- PayU
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4irt
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005457/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE INTERNET RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/18/2022 12:13 PM/DISC: 11/18/2022 12:13 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005457/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.