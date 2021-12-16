DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
The "Global PC as a Service Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the PC as a service market and it is poised to grow by $70.23 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 35.26% during the forecast period.
The report on the PC as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of subscription-based service models and reduced cost of IT staffing and workload.
The PC as a service market analysis includes the market landscape segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing demand of business organizations towards operating expenses (OPEX) compare to capital expenditure (CAPEX) as one of the prime reasons driving the PC as a service market growth during the next few years.
The report on PC as a service market covers the following areas:
- PC as a service market sizing
- PC as a service market forecast
- PC as a service market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqnfq7
