The "PCB Connector Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the market report, the future of the PCB connector market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, aerospace and defense, computers, industrial, telecom/datacom, and consumer electronics industries.
The global PCB connector market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in computers, communication, and consumer electronics industry, increasing trend towards miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing electronics content per vehicle.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PCB connector market, include smaller pitch and higher I/O count and more compact and thinner PCB connector. TE Connectivity, Molex Incorporated, Amphenol Corporation, Hirose Electric, Rosenberger, and Luxshare are among the major PCB connector manufacturers.
The study includes trends and forecasts for the global PCB connector market by end use, product type, and region.
This report answers the following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global PCB connector market by end use (transportation, telecom/datacom, aerospace and defense, computers, industrial, others), product type (wire-to-board and board-to-board) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PCB connector market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the PCB connector market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in the PCB connector market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the PCB connector market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the PCB connector market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in the PCB connector market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the PCB connector market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11.What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the PCB connector market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2015-2026
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts
3.2: Global PCB Connector Market Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global PCB Connector Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Wire-to- Board
3.3.2: Board-to-Board
3.4: Global PCB Connector Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1: Aerospace and Defense
3.4.2: Transportation
3.4.3: Computers
3.4.4: Industrial
3.4.5: Telecom/Datacom
3.4.6: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026
4.1: Global PCB Connector Market by Region
4.2: North American PCB Connector Market Trends and Forecast
4.3: European PCB Connector Market Trends and Forecast
4.4: APAC PCB Connector Market Trends and Forecast
4.5: ROW PCB Connector Market Trends and Forecast
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operation Integration
5.3: Geographical Reach
5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Connector Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Connector Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Connector Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PCB Connector Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global PCB Connector Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global PCB Connector Marke
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: TE Connectivity
7.2: Molex Incorporated
7.3: Amphenol Corporation
7.4: Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
7.5: Rosenberger
7.6: Foxconn
7.7: Luxshare
7.8: JST (Japan Solderless Terminal)
7.9: Samtec
7.10: Shenzhen Deren Electric Co. Ltd
