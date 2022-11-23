DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022--
The "PDF Editor Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global PDF Editor Software Market is projected to reach USD 3,797.76 million by 2027 from USD 2,175.08 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas PDF Editor Software Market size was estimated at USD 921.89 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,006.12 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.59% to reach USD 1,597.49 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific PDF Editor Software Market size was estimated at USD 635.45 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 705.77 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.22% to reach USD 1,139.61 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa PDF Editor Software Market size was estimated at USD 617.73 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 671.05 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.42% to reach USD 1,060.65 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on PDF editor software identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms, regulations, and culture, to make the right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the PDF editor software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Operation:
- Compress & OCR
- Convert To PDF
- Convert From PDF
- Signature & Security
- Split & Merge
- View & Edit
Subscription:
- Annual
- Monthly
End-User:
- Corporate Users
- Education
- Government
- Legal & Administrator
- Personal Users
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- ABBYY
- Adobe Inc.
- airSlate Inc.
- Apowersoft Ltd. by Wangxu Technology Co., Ltd.
- DocsCorp
- Foxit Software, Inc.
- iSkysoft
- JotForm, Inc.
- Kofax Inc.
- Nitro Software, Inc.
- PDF Technologies, Inc.
- Pdfrun.com
- Red Software
- Tracker Software Products Ltd
- Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd.
