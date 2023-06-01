DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
The "Pedometer Market by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pedometer market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.91% during 2022-2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Fitbit (Google LLC)
- Garmin Ltd.
- HRM USA Inc.
- OMRON Healthcare Co. Ltd. (OMRON Corporation)
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Yamasa Tokei Keiki Co. Ltd.
The rising prevalence of chronic and acute indications, increasing preference for outpatient stay due to lower costs and convenience, and the increasing health consciousness represent some of the key factors driving the market.
A pedometer, also called step counter, refers to a small device that is used to record the distance a person travels on foot by counting the number of steps taken by the wearer during a specified time. It is a small, pager-sized device that is powered by a small battery designed to last for a long time.
Usually worn at the waist or above the knee, it functions by recording body motion and measuring hip movement through sensors. Physical activity pedometers vary from analog devices that measure steps to advanced digital models that measure distance, calories, and heart rate. Pedometers with online connectivity are equipped with apps and web software that help users control their calorie intake and make healthy food choices.
Ease of operation, reliable results, improved heart health, monitored oxygen intake and enhanced quality of sleep are some of the main advantages of pedometers. Due to their accuracy in recording fast walking, pedometers are widely used during intense workouts, including running, jogging, and cardio.
The rising awareness regarding the benefits of physical activities in achieving a healthy life and lowering the probability of developing lifestyle diseases is a major factor driving the market. This can be attributed to the rising incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and diabetes among the masses.
In line with this, the expanding geriatric population that is susceptible to these ailments is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor for the market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of physical exercise awareness campaigns and numerous workout programs are providing an impetus to the market.
Besides this, the augmenting number of sports competitions, training centers, and fitness hubs across the globe is also resulting in a higher product uptake. The market is further propelled by continual advancements in pedometer technology, such as smartphone integration.
Apart from this, the increasing adoption of wearable technology among the older as well as younger population is impacting the market positively. Also, the introduction of product variants with various value-added features, along with easy availability across online and offline organized retail channels, are fueling the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include inflating disposable income levels, rapid urbanization and digitization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global pedometer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028 Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application and distribution channel.
Product Type Insights
- Smart Pedometer
- Manual Pedometer
- Others
The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the pedometer market based on the product type. This includes smart pedometer, manual pedometer and others. According to the report, smart pedometer represented the largest segment.
Application Insights
- Commercial Competition
- Personal Use
- Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the pedometer market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes commercial competition, personal use, and others. According to the report, personal use accounted for the largest market share.
Distribution Channel Insights
- Online Stores
- Retail Stores
- Supermarkets
- Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the pedometer market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes online stores, retail stores, supermarkets and others. According to the report, retail stores accounted for the largest market share.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global pedometer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global pedometer market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- Which countries represent the most attractive pedometer markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the competitive structure of the global pedometer market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global pedometer market?
