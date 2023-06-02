DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2023--
The "Periodontal Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global periodontal treatment market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.
Periodontal disease is a common dental condition caused by bacterial infections that damage the soft tissues and bones supporting the teeth.
The increasing prevalence of periodontal disease, the growing geriatric population, and the rising awareness about dental hygiene are the major factors driving the growth of the periodontal treatment market.
Increasing prevalence of periodontal disease:
Periodontal disease is a common dental condition caused by bacterial infections that damage the soft tissues and bones supporting the teeth. According to the World Health Organization, severe periodontal disease affects about 10-15% of adults worldwide. The prevalence of the periodontal disease is increasing due to various factors such as poor oral hygiene, smoking, and a high-sugar diet. This has led to an increased demand for periodontal treatment products and services, thereby driving the growth of the periodontal treatment market.
Growing Geriatric Population
The global geriatric population is increasing, and this demographic is more susceptible to periodontal disease. According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to double by 2050. This increase in the geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for periodontal treatment products and services, thereby boosting the growth of the periodontal treatment market.
Rising Awareness About Dental Hygiene
There has been a growing awareness of the importance of dental hygiene and its impact on overall health. This has led to an increased demand for preventive dental care and treatments for periodontal disease. Governments and healthcare organizations are also promoting oral health awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene. This has led to an increased demand for periodontal treatment products and services, driving the growth of the periodontal treatment market.
Limited insurance coverage for periodontal treatments
One of the major restraints for the periodontal treatment market is the limited insurance coverage for periodontal treatments. Many insurance plans do not cover the cost of periodontal treatments or provide only limited coverage, which makes it difficult for patients to afford the necessary treatments. According to the American Dental Association, most dental insurance plans cover only basic dental procedures, and coverage for periodontal treatments is often limited.
The lack of insurance coverage for periodontal treatments can deter patients from seeking treatment, leading to a delay in diagnosis and treatment, and ultimately resulting in more severe and expensive treatments later on. This can affect the growth of the periodontal treatment market as the demand for periodontal treatments may decrease due to the high out-of-pocket costs for patients.
Non-Surgical Treatments Dominated the Market through Therapy
Periodontal disease is a common dental condition that affects the gums and the bone supporting the teeth. It can cause tooth loss and other serious health problems if left untreated. The periodontal treatment market can be segmented by treatment type into surgical and non-surgical treatments. Non-surgical treatments for periodontal disease include scaling and root planning, which involve removing plaque and tartar from the teeth and smoothing the surfaces of the roots to promote healing.
Other non-surgical treatments include antibiotic therapy, laser therapy, and professional dental cleanings. The non-surgical treatments segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the periodontal treatment market by treatment type. The non-surgical treatments segment held a revenue share of 63% in 2022. The surgical treatments segment is expected to witness significant growth in the periodontal treatment market.
Market Segmentation
Disease Type
- Gingivitis
- Chronic Periodontitis
- Agressive Periodontitis
- Necrotizing Periodontitis
Treatment Type
- Non-surgical Treatment
- Scaling & Root Planning
- Antibiotics
- Systemic Antibiotics
- Doxycycline
- Minocycline
- Metronidazole
- Others
- Local Antibiotics
- Arestin
- Chlorhexidine
- Others
- Surgical Treatment
- Pocket Reduction Surgery
- Soft Tissue Grafts
- Bone Grafts
- Others
End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- E-commerce
- Others
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Periodontal Treatment market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Periodontal Treatment market?
- Which is the largest regional market for Periodontal Treatment market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving Periodontal Treatment market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Periodontal Treatment market worldwide?
