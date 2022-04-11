DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
The "Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Slice Count, By Isotope/Detector Type, By Service Provider, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
PET imaging or a PET scan is another name for positron emission tomography, which is a sort of nuclear medicine imaging. It evaluates organ and tissue functions using small amounts of radioactive materials called radiotracers or radiopharmaceuticals, a special camera, and a computer. In addition, by detecting changes at the cellular level, it can detect the early onset of disease before other imaging tests. Moreover, it can detect heart illness, cancer, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological issues, among other conditions. The radiotracers utilized in it tend to accumulate in tumors or inflammatory areas and bind to certain proteins in the body.
PET-CT, which is regarded as a high-end technique, has gained widespread adoption because of its excellent quality, accuracy, precision, and versatility in diagnosis. Additionally, the integration of PET and CT in a single system is seen as an advancement in imaging technology, as the combination of two well-established modalities provides greater benefits than the sum of their parts. Moreover, CT scanners provide high-resolution images of the anatomy.
Also, malignant disorders can only be detected with this technique, starting with observing changes in lymph node size or the existence of aberrant masses. On the other hand, for a lymph node that is normal in size, PET can completely identify a functional anomaly. As a result, combining PET/CT systems allows for a better functional assessment of anatomical scan abnormalities as well as improved spatial localization of functional abnormalities.
Market Growth Factors:
Growing occurrence of chronic diseases and the growing elderly population
In the last couple of years, there has been a rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease around the world, as well as increased demand for better diagnostic technologies. Globally, an estimated 14.1 million new cancer cases were recorded in 2012, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
Among these, Lung cancer (13%) was the most prevalent type, followed by breast cancer (11.9%) and colorectal cancer (11.9%). (9.7 percent). In addition, increased cases of brain diseases including Alzheimer's and traumatic brain injury are fueling market expansion. Moreover, the number of newly diagnosed cancer cases and cancer fatalities across the world is expected to increase significantly. Furthermore, Scanner advancements now allow for better localization of activity to normal vs. aberrant structures, as well as faster scan times than earlier versions.
The rise in deployment of PET/CT systems in clinical applications
PET-only scanners had an equivalent of extremely crude built-in CT scanners that used PET detectors such as crude CT detectors prior to the advent of PET/CT systems. The pictures produced by these CT-equivalent systems were non-diagnostic and highly sluggish. Furthermore, they exposed patients to more radiation. Hence, Correction images exposure was introduced into PET/CT systems. Moreover, PET/CT scanners are also quicker, which helps to eliminate motion artifacts. Because of the unique combination of functional information received with PET and anatomic information gathered with CT, PET/CT systems have seen an increase in usage since their introduction into clinical practice.
Market Restraining Factors
High Installation & Maintenance Costs
One of the biggest challenges faced by the industry players is high maintenance and installation costs of these systems. Due to the considerable capital necessary for the latest technology, and with a huge and controlled refurbished systems business, especially in developing nations has hampered the adoption of new and innovative systems. In addition, major global and domestic players have entered this profitable industry, offering refurbished equipment to healthcare facilities around the world at inexpensive pricing.
Market Segmentation:
By Slice Count
- Medium Slice Cardiology (64 Slices)
- Low Slice Cardiology (< 64 Slices)
- High Slice Cardiology (>64 Slices)
By Isotope/Detector Type
- Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG)
- 62Cu ATSM
- 18 F Sodium Fluoride
- FMISO
- Gallium
- Thallium
- Others
By Service Provider
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research Institutes
By Type
- Stationary Scanners
- Portable Scanners/Mobile Scanners
By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Bruker Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
- General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Positron Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Mediso Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Healthcare)
