The "Global CRM Software for Pharma & Biotech Market, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global CRM software for the pharma and biotech market held a market value of USD 3,827 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,521 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the projected period.
CRM software is a tool that is designed to assist an organization to offer its customers a seamless and unique experience for building better relationships by providing a complete picture for customer interactions. The increasing patient pool coupled with the growing need for client engagement is expected to boost the market growth.
Furthermore, the growing pharma and biotechnology sector and the increasing competition are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, the growth and development of the healthcare IT sector are anticipated to drive the market growth.
Growth Influencers:
Increasing patient pool and the growing need for client engagement
The growing importance of patient centricity in the healthcare environment leads to the fact that the patient's voice is now in the middle of the vendor development and provider deployment efforts. With the winds of digital transformation, patients have started considering healthcare options as an online shopping experience.
Pharma and biotechnology is an information-intensive industry that requires an organized patient relationship management system for creating a unified view of every patient. This is expected to fuel the market growth.
Growing pharma and biotechnology sector and increasing competition
The pharma and biotech companies have to compete for access, price, and part of the patient experience, and also have to meet increasing expectations in an increasingly consumer-centric ecosystem. Several trends have emerged amongst the pharma and biotech companies to pay attention to remain competitive.
These include the acquisition of companies or molecules by pharma creates integration challenges, the rise of other stakeholders like specialty pharmacy & healthcare organizations which are striving to engage the same patient, continuous focus on bringing medicines to market faster or fail sooner through better R&D approaches, and rising focus on reaching both healthcare providers and patients at the time and manner they want. This is anticipated to drive the growth in the market.
Competitive Landscape
The cumulative market share of the three major players is near about 40%. The market is loosely oligopolistic or monopolistic. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2020, Oracle Corporation collaborated with Tony Blair Institute to launch Africa Vaccine Management in the cloud.
Key players operating in the global CRM software for pharma & biotech market include
- Oracle Corporation
- QuintilesIMS
- Veeva Systems
- Salesforce
- Aurea
- bpm'online
- Euris
- Indegene
- Infonis International
- Interactive Medica
- Media soft Inc.
- Navicon
- Synergistix
- TrueBlue
- Pitcher Inc.
- Prolifiq
- StayinFr
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
- Qualitative Research
- Primary & Secondary Sources
- Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
- Assumption for the Study
- Market Size Estimation
- Data Triangulation
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies
Chapter 4. CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies
4.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2 Consumer Buying Behavior for CRM (by Modules/Functions)
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.5 Competition Dashboard
- Market Concentration Rate
- Company Market Share Analysis 2019
- Competitor Mapping
4.6 Market Outlook
4.6.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2016 2025 By Revenue (US$ Mn)
- Pricing Model Analysis (US$)
4.6.2 Opportunity Share (2020 2025)
4.7 Impact Assessment of Coivd 19 Chapter
Chapter 5 CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies Analysis, By Deployment
- Market Size Forecast (Revenue US$ Mn), 2016 2025
- On Premise
- Cloud (SAAS)
Chapter 6 CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis, By Enterprise Size
- Market Size Forecast (Revenue US$ Mn), 2016 2025
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprise
Chapter 7 CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies Analysis, By Industry
Chapter 8 CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies Analysis, By Region
- Market Size Forecast (Revenue US$ Mn), 2016 2025
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
Chapter 9. North America CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis
9.1 Key Insights
9.2 Regional Snapshot
9.3 Market Size and Forecast (US$ 2016-25)
- By Deployment
- By Enterprise Size
- By Industry
- By Country/Region
Chapter 10. Europe CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis
Chapter 11. Asia Pacific CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis
Chapter 12. Latin America CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis
Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
