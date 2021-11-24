DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
The "Global Pharma Handbook 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Your Regulatory Guide to the Pharmaceutical Industry Worldwide!
The fully revised and expanded Global Pharma Handbook provides pharmaceutical industry decision-makers with a unique source of accurate, up-to-date information and analysis on prescription drug business and regulatory environments throughout the world. Coverage of over 70 individual countries (cumulatively representing more than 97% of global sales) and a summary section on the EU are included.
Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policy makers, researchers, investors, reporters and others who work with the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from the Global Pharma Handbook.
Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty drug or a mature generic, whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Pharma Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important pharmaceutical markets.
Information for 70 countries on:
- Approval Procedures
- Branded vs Generic Use
- Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices
- Distribution Systems
- Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies
- Generic Regulations and Market Trends
- Growth Rates
- Healthcare Systems
- Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues
- Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices
- Manufacturing Infrastructure
- Marketing Regulations and Practices
- Payment Patterns
- Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts
- Pharmaceutical Market Structure
- Population & Prescriber Characteristics
- Pricing Regulations
- Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems
- R&D Incentives
- Regulatory Bodies
- Research, Distribution & Marketing
- Sales & Consumption
- Sales Channels
- Trade Policies
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcar33
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005974/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/24/2021 07:42 AM/DISC: 11/24/2021 07:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005974/en