The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market Research Report by Service, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market size was estimated at USD 174.41 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 185.52 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% reaching USD 257.49 billion by 2026.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Service, the market was studied across Manufacturing and Research. The Manufacturing is further studied across Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations Packaging, API/Bulk Drugs, Finished Dose Formulations, and Packaging. The Finished Dose Formulations is further studied across Liquid Formulations, Semi-solid Formulations, and Solid Formulations. The Research is further studied across Cardiology, Inflammation & Immunology, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Vaccines.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Big Pharma, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, and Small & Mid-Size Pharma.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing number of CDMOs and rising investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs
- Rising investments in drug development & discovery and advanced manufacturing technologies
- Growing outsourcing volume by big pharmaceutical companies
Restraints
- Regulatory pressure on contract research organization services
Opportunities
- Growing demand for specialized testing services
- Increase in focus of biosimilars and generics
- Growing demand for cell and gene therapies for targeted treatment
Challenges
- Variable trade policies between countries
The report provides insights on the following:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Dynamics
6. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market, by Service
7. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market, by End-user
8. Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market
9. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Research Services Market
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
12. Company Usability Profiles
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Aenova Holding GmbH
- Albany Molecular Research, Inc.
- Baxter BioPharma Solutions
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Covance, Inc.
- Famar Health Care Services
- Grifols S.A
- Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Lonza
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
- QuintilesIMS
- Recipharm AB.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
- Vetter Pharma
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4nspc
