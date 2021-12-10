DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow from $7.80 billion in 2020 to $8.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The market is expected to reach $13.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market consists of sales of pharmaceutical packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for packaging of all pharmaceutical products, using flexible, and heat sealable material to form packages that are filled with a product and then sealed. Pharmaceutical packaging, also known as drug packaging, is defined as the packages and packaging processes used for pharmaceutical products.
The main types of products of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and sterilization equipment. Primary packaging equipment is in direct contact with the product itself and is referred to as a consumer unit. Primary packaging is what directly encases and contains the drug product. Secondary packaging equipment provides corrugated cardboard packaging print finished to a high standard.
Secondary packaging is the exterior packaging of the primary packaging that groups packages and further protects or labels the drug product. Labeling and sterilization equipment is responsible for adding directions of use and sterilizing the packaging environment. The various types of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are blenders, granulators, tablet pressers, tablet coating machines, and allied machines.
North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The automatic packaging machine is increasingly utilized in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The machine automatically supplies packing materials and contents, and other machines of the packaging process can be done automatically. For instance, In July 2020, OPTIMA Packaging Group, a Germany based company that designs and builds packaging equipment for pharmaceutical, consumer, nonwovens and life science products launched OPTIMA FPA.
It is a unique platform that can assemble pen injectors both fully or semi-automatically. It is especially suitable as an entry-level system. Another new feature of the Optima FPA is the choice of adding a printer connected with 360-degree labeling. This product launch has increased the company's automated packaging solutions portfolio.
An increase in aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of age-related ailments, thus contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical drugs and pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world, and it is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Major players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are
- Korber AG
- Uhlmann Group
- Marchesini Group S.p.A.
- Optima Packaging Group
- Romaco Holding GmbH
- MG2 s.r.l.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.
- Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery
- Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies
- MULTIVAC Group
- Bausch + Strobel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG
- ACG Group
- Coesia S.P.A.
- Syntegon Technology
- Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment
- Inline Filling Systems
- Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging
- ARPAC LLC
- Romaco Group
- N.K.P. Pharma
- Ropack
- Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment
5. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Product , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Primary Packaging Equipment
- Secondary Packaging Equipment
- Labelling and Sterialization Equipment
6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Liquids Packaging Equipment
- Solid Packaging Equipment
- Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment
6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Equipment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Blenders
- Granulators
- Tablet Pressers
- Tablet Coating Machine
- Allied Machines
6.4. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Segmentation by Mode of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Injectable Administration
- Topical Administration
- Oral Administration
7. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
