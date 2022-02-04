DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The study provides historical data (2010, 2015, 2020) and demand forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for pharmaceutical packaging in millions of US dollars (including inflation) by type, geographical region, and selected countries. Unit demand for the same years are provided for most product groups. The terms "shipments", "production", and "output" are used interchangeably in the study, as are the terms "demand", "sales", and "market", which are defined as domestic shipments, plus imports, minus exports.
For purposes of this study, pharmaceutical packaging demand is defined as the value of finished packaging products sold by merchant companies and produced or assembled internally by pharmaceutical manufacturers and contract packaging firms.
Demand for blister packaging in this study includes not only the blister component itself but also the value of the secondary folding carton, shrink wrap, and other accessories (such as tamper-evident seals or packaging inserts). In other words, it is the cost of a finished package to the drug maker (whether it is produced internally or by contract packaging firms).
The blister component of the package is generally not used on its own without secondary packaging. As such, demand for boxes and cartons used in the blister packaging is excluded from secondary packaging data to avoid double counting.
US statistics for pharmaceutical packaging products include sales and production activities in Puerto Rico. Most major multinational drug makers operate one or more production facilities and consume a significant volume of packaging in that territory. In 2020, Puerto Rico accounted for approximately 40% of the value of US pharmaceutical shipments and a comparable level of pharmaceutical packaging demand.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 General Trends
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Region
- Largest Country Markets
- Fastest Growing Country Markets
- International Trade & Production
- Product Trends
- Demand by Product & Category
- Primary Containers
- Secondary Containers
- Materials Trends
- Packaging Demand by Material
- Plastic
- Glass
- Paper & Paperboard
- Metal/Foil
- Pricing Trends
4. Factors Impacting Pharmaceutical Packaging Demand
- Pharmaceutical Industry Trends
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Regulations
- ISO Standards
- Labels & Bar Codes
- Counterfeiting & Drug Diversion
- Pharmaceutical Distribution Trends
5. Bottles & Jars
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Standard Plastic Bottles
- Dispensing Plastic Bottles
- Plastic Jars
- Plastic Canisters
- Glass Bottles & Jars
- Demand by Material
- Suppliers
- Plastic Pharmaceutical Bottles & Jars
- Glass Pharmaceutical Bottles & Jars
6. Blister Packaging
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Compartment Packs
- Slide Packs
- Wallet Packs
- Suppliers
7. Prefillable Syringes
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Injectors
- Cartridge Holders
- Demand by Material
- Suppliers
8. Parenteral Vials & Ampuls
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Parenteral Vials
- Parenteral Ampuls
- Demand by Material
- Suppliers
9. IV Containers
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Product Trends
- Demand by Product
- Semi-Rigid Plastic IV Containers
- Flexible IV Minibags
- Glass IV Containers
- Suppliers
10. Boxes & Cartons
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Folding Boxes & Cartons
- Setup Boxes
- Corrugated Shipping Boxes
- Suppliers
11. Prefillable Inhalers
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Suppliers
12. Pouches
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Material
- Suppliers
13. Tubes
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Composite Tubes
- Plastic Tubes
- Collapsible Metal Tubes
- Suppliers
14. Other Packaging
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Prescription Containers
- Strip Packs
- All Other Packaging
- Suppliers
