DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--
The "Global Pharmaceutical Traceability Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pharmaceutical traceability market is poised to grow by $9.37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period. The report on the pharmaceutical traceability market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing concerns over counterfeit drugs, rapid growth in drug development coupled with a growing focus on brand protection, and government regulations and initiatives.
The pharmaceutical traceability market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.
The pharmaceutical traceability market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Barcode
- RFID
- GPS
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical traceability market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of online pharmacies and the rise in outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the pharmaceutical traceability market covers the following areas:
- Pharmaceutical traceability market sizing
- Pharmaceutical traceability market forecast
- Pharmaceutical traceability market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Type
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adents High Tech International
- Alien Technology LLC
- AlpVision SA
- Authentix Inc
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Axway Software SA
- Bar Code India Ltd
- Cognex Corp.
- Datalogic Spa
- Dover Corp.
- Impinj Inc.
- Logista Pharma SAU
- Mettler Toledo International Inc.
- MicroTag Temed Ltd
- Optel Group
- rfxcel Corp.
- SATO Holdings Corp.
- TraceLink Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk20sh
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005969/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/18/2022 10:47 AM/DISC: 10/18/2022 10:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005969/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.