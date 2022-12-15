DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
The "Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market (2022-2027) by Product, Clinical Trial, Distribution, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is estimated to be USD 474 Mn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 910.25 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.94%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Incidence of ADR and Drug Toxicity
- Increasing Need to Reduce Time Spent Reviewing Medical Literature for Aggregate Reports and Articles
- Highly Regulated Pharmacovigilance Space
Restraints
- Expensive Deployment of Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety Software
Opportunities
- Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D) by Healthcare Companies
- Integration of AI and Machine Learning Models
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness, Training, and Underreporting of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs)
Market Segmentations
The Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is segmented based on Product, Clinical Trial, Distribution, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Adverse Event Reporting Software, Drug Safety Audits Software, Fully Integrated Software, and Issue Tracking Software.
- By Clinical Trial, the market is classified into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV, and Pre-clinical.
- By Distribution, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premises.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Business Process Outsourcing Firms, Contract Research Organizations, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Pharmacovigilance and Service Providers.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Product
7 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Clinical Trial
8 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Distribution
9 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By End-Users
10 Americas' Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market
11 Europe's Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market
13 APAC's Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 4C Pharma Solutions
- AB Cube
- Accenture PLC
- Advera Health Analytics, Inc.
- Anju Software, Inc.
- ArisGlobal LLC
- Clinevo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Ennov Group
- Ergomed PLC
- Extedo GmbH
- Huenei IT Services
- Indegene, Inc.
- IQVIA, Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- RxLogix Corp.
- Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Sparta Systems, Inc.
- United BioSource LLC
- Wipro Ltd.
