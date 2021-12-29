DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Decentralized Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Centralized Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
- ARxIUM
- BD
- Clanwilliam Health
- Datascan
- DCS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- GlobeMed Ltd.
- Health Business Systems Inc.
- JVM Co., Ltd.
- Liberty Software Inc.
- Logic ERP Solutions Pvt Ltd
- McKesson Corporation
- Omnicell Inc.
- Oracle
- Supplylogix LLC
- Talyst LLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6o7vc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005319/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/29/2021 11:39 AM/DISC: 12/29/2021 11:39 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005319/en