The global phototherapy equipment market reached a value of US$ 821.34 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,126.71 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.41% during 2021-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Atom Medical Corporation
- AVI Healthcare Private Limited
- General Electric Company
- Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG
- Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Narang Medical Limited
- National Biological Corporation
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Solarc Systems Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Phototherapy refers to a treatment method in which the patient is exposed to outdoor natural or indoor artificial light sources for treating various disorders, including jaundice, psoriasis, and vitiligo. The procedure comprises radiant warmers, oxygen hood, jaundice meter, transcutaneous bilirubin meter, and other fiberoptic phototherapy devices as some of the common tools.
They are usually used in conjunction with overhead halogen and light-emitting diode (LED) systems to reduce sun damage to the skin, stretch marks, and wrinkles while enhancing facial texture and promoting wound healing. Currently, there is a growing demand for cost-effective, technologically advanced phototherapy equipment with enhanced user safety.
The global phototherapy equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neonatal jaundice and various other dermatological ailments, such as eczema, acne, hives, and rosacea. Phototherapy devices are extensively utilized in procedures for treating bilirubin toxicity and reducing bilirubin serum concentration while significantly reducing the need for frequent blood transfusions.
This is further supported by the growing demand for sophisticated advanced phototherapy devices and escalating awareness regarding their easy availability. In line with this, the extensive healthcare expenditure, the rapid development of low-cost product variants, and the rising adoption of home phototherapy for self-treatment of skin diseases are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.
Additionally, the introduction of intelligent LED-equipped phototherapy equipment to reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen production, and rejuvenate the skin is contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, the extensive utilization of phototherapy for eliminating mild allergic reactions caused by variation in blood composition and infection is propelling the market growth.
Other factors, such as significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, strategic collaborations amongst key players, and continuous research and development (R&D) activities to introduce enhanced phototherapy equipment and expand their applications, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global phototherapy equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and end user.
Breakup by Type:
- Conventional Phototherapy Equipment
- Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Fluorescent Lamp
- Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Compact Fluorescent Lamp
- LED Phototherapy Equipment
- Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment
Breakup by Application:
- Skin Disease Treatment
- Psoriasis
- Vitiligo
- Eczema
- Others
- Neonatal Jaundice Management
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Home Users
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global phototherapy equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global phototherapy equipment market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global phototherapy equipment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
