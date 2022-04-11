DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
The "Plastic to Fuel Technology Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Plastic to fuel technology is a process where plastic is converted into fuel in the presence of Oxygen. This technology is utilized in various applications like automotive, industrial food, and beverage, agriculture, and others.
This technology is the better alternative of fossil fuels. The plastic fuel technology market is influenced by various factors such as rise in demand for crude oil and increase in plastic recycling process is expected to drive the plastic to fuel technology market growth.
Plastic to Fuel Technology Market Drivers
Increase in demand for energy along with depletion of natural resources is expected to boost the plastic to fuel technology market growth.
Furthermore, rise in use of plastic as well as need of plastic recycling is expected to propel the growth of plastic to fuel technology market. Moreover increase in cost of landfills, and growing environmental concerns are expected to have positive impact on plastic to fuel technology market growth.
Plastic to Fuel Technology Market Restraints
However, technological complexities are the major restraining factor for market which is expected to hamper the growth of plastic to fuel technology market. Also, high maintenance cost expected to hinder the plastic to fuel technology market growth.
Plastic to Fuel Technology Market Key Players
- Agile Process Chemical
- Beston Machinery
- Global Renewales
- Klean Industries
- MK Aromatics
- Plastic Energy
- Plastic2Oil
- VadXX Energy
- RES Polyflow
- Green Envirotech Holdings LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Taxonomy
2. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast
3. Market Background
3.1. Forecast Factor
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Challenges
3.2.3. Trends
4. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Snapshot
5. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Analysis, By Technology
5.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Technology
5.2. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Share Analysis, By Technology
5.3. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Size and Forecast, By Technology
5.3.1 Pyrolysis
5.3.2 Gasification
5.3.3 Depolymerization
6. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Analysis, By Types
6.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Types
6.2. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Share Analysis, By Types
6.3. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Size and Forecast, By Types
6.3.1 Polyethylene
6.3.2 Polystyrene
6.3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.3.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate
6.3.5 Polypropylene
7. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Analysis, By Application
7.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Share Analysis, By Application
7.3. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Size and Forecast, By Application
7.3.1 Automotive
7.3.2 Industrial Food & Beverage
7.3.3 Agriculture
7.3.4 Others
8. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Analysis, By Region
8.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region
8.2. Global Plastic to Fuel Technology Share Analysis, By Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjckht
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005748/en/
