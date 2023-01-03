DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--
The "Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market (2022-2027) by Type, Indication, Product, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 9.59 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 13.49 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.07%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Pneumococcal Contamination
- Upsurge in the Awareness Programs Regarding the Proper Vaccination
- Rise in Government Focus on Immunization Programs for Pneumonia
Restraints
- High Cost Associated with the Development of Pneumococcal Vaccines
Opportunities
- Rise in the Public-Private Partnerships to Provide Low-Cost Pneumococcal Vaccines
- Introduction of Novel Pneumococcal Vaccines
Challenges
- Inadequate Vaccine Coverage
- Slow Processing of Clinical Trials to Produce Vaccines
Market Segmentations
The Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is segmented based on Type, Indication, Product, Distribution, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Conjugate Vaccines and Polysaccharide Vaccines.
- By Indication, the market is classified into Bronchitis Meningitis and Bronchitis-Sepsis.
- By Product, the market is classified into Pneumovax23, Prevnar 13, and Synflorix.
- By Distribution, the market is classified into Government Authorities and Non-governmental Organizations.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyzes the Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Type
7 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Indication
8 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Product
9 Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market, By Distribution
10 Americas' Pneumococcal Vaccine Market
11 Europe's Pneumococcal Vaccine Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Pneumococcal Vaccine Market
13 APAC's Pneumococcal Vaccine Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Astellas Pharma, Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.
- BioNTech SE
- CSL Ltd.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GSK PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Pnuvax Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd.
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
- SK Bioscience
- Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgkuxo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005640/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/03/2023 11:41 AM/DISC: 01/03/2023 11:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005640/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.