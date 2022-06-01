DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
The "Podcast Hosting Services Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global podcast hosting services market to grow with a CAGR of more than 30% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global podcast hosting services market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on the podcast hosting services market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on podcast hosting services market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global podcast hosting services market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global podcast hosting services market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the podcast hosting services market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the podcast hosting services market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global podcast hosting services market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Emergence of audio and music streaming platforms
- Growing penetration of smartphones
Restraints
- Rise in video streaming platforms
Opportunities
- Growing internet penetration in developing countries
Company Profiles
- Rawvoice, Inc.
- Castos Inc.
- Podbean Tech Inc
- Buzzsprout
- Transistor Inc.
- LIBERATED SYNDICATION INC
- RSS America, LLC
- SoundCloud Global Limited & Co. KG
- Audios Ventures Inc
- Spreaker, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Podcast Hosting Services Market Highlights
2.2. Podcast Hosting Services Market Projection
2.3. Podcast Hosting Services Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Podcast Hosting Services Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Podcast Hosting Services Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Revenue Stream
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Genre
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Podcast Hosting Services Market
4. Podcast Hosting Services Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Podcast Hosting Services Market by Revenue Stream
5.1. Advertising
5.2. Hosting Services
5.3. Audio Content Creation
5.4. Others
6. Global Podcast Hosting Services Market by Genre
6.1. News
6.2. Entertainment
6.3. Sports
6.4. Business
6.5. Education
6.6. Others
7. Global Podcast Hosting Services Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Podcast Hosting Services Market by Revenue Stream
7.1.2. North America Podcast Hosting Services Market by Genre
7.1.3. North America Podcast Hosting Services Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.4. RoW
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Podcast Hosting Services Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
