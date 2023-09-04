DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 4, 2023--
The "Point of Care Diagnostics - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diagnostics market has seen rapid reprioritization.
This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.
Point of care tests (POCTs) are medical tests performed at the time and place of patient care. Point of care (POC) diagnostics include blood glucose testing, rapid cardiac marker testing, and infectious disease testing. POC testing devices have enhanced the diagnostic capacity for several severe diseases and disorders, with the biggest selling point of the technology being the drastic reduction of turnaround time (TAT).
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
- Further Reading
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Abbott Laboratories
- Quidel
- Danaher
- Bio-Rad
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Orasure
- Trinity Biotech
- Meridian Bioscience
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems
- MedMira
- Polymedco
- AccuBiotech
- Roche
- Horiba
- Werfen
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- EFK Diagnostics
- Merck
- Sinocare
- PTS Diagnostics
- Medline Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc34tm
Source: GlobalData
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904187684/en/
