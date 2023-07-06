DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2023--
The "Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Accu Check Aviva Meter, Onetouch Verio Flex, i-STAT), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.
An increase in the demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed in central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. The easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings.
The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism have propelled the companies to launch innovative glucose meters in the market.
Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less devices to offer painless management of diabetes. For instance, GlucoTrack, a product manufactured by Integrity Applications (Israel), performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination. Eversense, painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant by Senseonics, quantifies glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin.
This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real-time. The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals, such as silver, gold, and platinum, which effectively reduce the electrical noise further improving accuracy.
Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights
- Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the second-largest share in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period
- Bayer Contour blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030
- North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques
- Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes and numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics
- Moreover, a robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Introduction of CLIA waived tests
3.4.1.2. Growing prevalence of diabetes
3.4.1.3. Rising demand for short turnaround time glucose POC testing
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Potential interference and calibration issues in glucose meters
3.4.2.2. Presence of ambiguous regulatory as well as reimbursement framework
3.5. Point-of-Care(POC) Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
6.2. Company/Competition Categorization
6.2.1. Innovators
6.3. Vendor Landscape
