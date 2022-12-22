DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022--

The "Global Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The police and military simulation training market is poised to grow by $4885.06 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The report on the police and military simulation training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective virtual training, increasing demand for UAV flight simulators, and increasing M&A, collaboration, and partnership.

The police and military simulation training market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Flight
  • Combat
  • Maritime

By Application

  • Air
  • Naval
  • Ground

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

This study identifies the education via STE as one of the prime reasons driving the police and military simulation training market growth during the next few years. Also, 3D simulation provisions for training and increased emphasis on portable simulators and head-worn VR systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the police and military simulation training market covers the following areas:

  • Police and military simulation training market sizing
  • Police and military simulation training market forecast
  • Police and military simulation training market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Arotech Corp.
  • Ascent Flight Training Holdings
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks
  • Cubic Corp.
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.
  • H SIM
  • Indra Sistemas SA
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Meggitt Plc
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Saab AB
  • Virtra Inc.

