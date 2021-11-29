DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
The "Population Health Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global population health management market to grow with a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global population health management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021 to 2027. The study on population health management market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021 to 2027.
The report on population health management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global population health management market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global population health management market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Advancing it and big data capabilities in healthcare sector
- Numerous benefits offered by the population health management
2) Restraints
- Cyber security issues regarding private patient information
3) Opportunities
- Increasing demand for value-based medicine
Company Profiles
- Epic Systems Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- McKesson Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Health Catalyst LLC
- Philips Healthcare
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Optum, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
