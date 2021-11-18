DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
The "POS Terminal Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global POS terminal market to grow with a CAGR of 10.95% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.
The report on the global POS terminal market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on POS terminal market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.
The report on POS terminal market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global POS terminal market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer Positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global POS terminal market over the period of 2018 to 2026.
Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing demand for a Point of Sale (POS) terminal in the retail industry
- Growing demand for self-service checkout terminals such as mobile point of sale terminals
2) Restraints
- Increasing security concerns regarding data
3) Opportunities
- Advancements and innovations in technologies
Company Profiles
- Dell Inc
- Panasonic Corporation
- Ingenico SA
- MICROS Systems Inc
- VeriFone System Inc
- Cisco Systems Inc
- PAX Technology Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Samsung Electronics Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. POS Terminal Market Highlights
2.2. POS Terminal Market Projection
2.3. POS Terminal Market Regional Highlights
3. Global POS Terminal Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the POS Terminal Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of POS Terminal Market
4. POS Terminal Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global POS Terminal Market by Component
5.1. Software & Services
5.2. Hardware
6. Global POS Terminal Market by Type
6.1. Mobile Point-of-sale Terminals
6.2. Fixed Point-of-sale Terminals
7. Global POS Terminal Market by Application
7.1. Retail
7.2. Restaurant
7.3. Hospitality
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Entertainment
7.6. Others
8. Global POS Terminal Market by Deployment
8.1. Cloud
8.2. On-premise
9. Global POS Terminal Market by Region 2020-2026
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America POS Terminal Market by Component
9.1.2. North America POS Terminal Market by Type
9.1.3. North America POS Terminal Market by Application
9.1.4. North America POS Terminal Market by Deployment
9.1.5. North America POS Terminal Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.4. RoW
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global POS Terminal Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
