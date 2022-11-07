DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
The "Global Power Assist Wheelchair Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the global power assist wheelchair market attained a value of USD 1277 million in 2021. Aided by the surging demand for wheelchairs across the sports industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 2330 million by 2027.
Power assist also called a power add-on offers manual wheelchair utilisers with easy-to-use power support. Such technology can decrease the push frequency and force needed for effective mobility. The power assist wheelchairs help to overcome the difficulty of the terrain. Also, the wheelchair can move through declines and inclines with a power assist.
Power assistance grants the user to travel further with more strength to function throughout the day to sustain an active lifestyle. This power assist wheelchair comes with advanced software-driven motors that offer instinctive assistance. Moreover, the consumer is capable to manage the wheelchair with more configurations and ease and is designed to be user specific. This is driving the power assist wheelchair market growth.
The increasing geriatric population coupled with the rising number of spinal cord injuries which requires mobility assistance are likely to drive the market demand for power assist wheelchairs globally. These wheelchairs are utilised in homecare settings to shift patients comfortably and safely from one place to another. Thereby, the demand for power assist wheelchairs is anticipated to enhance in hospitals as well as elderly care homes, because of the exceptional growth in the ageing population.
The global power assist wheelchair market is driven by an upsurge in the demand for electrical wheelchairs which has further fuelled the demand for technological advances as the equipment requires to be more durable and sturdier to bear the weight of obese individuals. Also, the evolution of technology and rising innovations aimed at advancing the attributes of the wheelchair has enhanced the growth of the power assist wheelchair market.
The rising popularity of wheelchair sports coupled with the advanced designs encourage a broad range of consumers as it provides an affordable price range, consequently, propelling the market growth. The market is expected to witness significant growth with the rising adoption of AI as artificial intelligence-enabled wheelchairs introduced into the electric wheelchair industry are allowing disabled people to manage the wheelchair through different facial expressions, such as raising eyebrows or sticking out tongues.
By Region, North America is holding a significant growth in the power assist wheelchair market share on account of the high adoption of advanced wheelchairs, the existence of key players in the region, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Thus, healthcare facilities and hospitals employ electrical wheelchairs to reduce the workload of the healthcare workers and enhance the welfare of patients.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided on the basis of types, distribution channels, and regions.
Market Breakup by Type
- Towing Power Add-ons (Front Drive)
- Pushing Power Add-ons (Rear Drive)
- Rotate Rear Wheels by Additional Motorised Rollers
- Integrated Into the Wheels of Wheelchair
- Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global power assist wheelchair market. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:
- Alber GmbH
- Permobil AB
- Todo Works Corp
- Batec Mobility S.L
- Klaxon Mobility GmbH
- Sunrise Medical
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
- Others
