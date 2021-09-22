DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--
The "Global Power Bank Market, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lithium Polymer Battery), By Capacity (Up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Power Bank Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7.45% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for quick and fast recharge during traveling and office work. Moreover, the advent of new technology and increasing market penetration of internet services are escalating the growth of the Global Power Bank Market.
Based on the energy source, the Global Power Bank Market has been segmented into electric and solar. Electric energy source segment acquired a major share in the market in 2018 due to the availability and rise in the adoption of electronic devices with the convenience of charging multiple devices.
Based on the power capacity, the Global Power Bank Market is categorized into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh above 20,000 mAh.
8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh acquired the major share of 40.09% in 2020 due to the increasing preference for convenient charging solutions at an affordable pricing range.
Based on the battery type, the market has been bifurcated into Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer batteries. In 2020, Lithium Ion led the market with a share of 59.39% due to its easy availability at affordable prices. Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 35.44% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to continuous innovation among manufacturers and increasing usage of electronic devices.
Companies Mentioned
- Anker Innovations Ltd
- RAVPower (Sunvalley Group)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
- Aukey International Ltd
- Xiaomi Corporation Co., Ltd.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc
- Belkin International Inc.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG)
- Poweradd Electronic Co., Ltd
- China BAK Battery, Inc.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Power Bank Market from 2016 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Power Bank Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast the Global Power Bank Market based on Battery Type, By Capacity, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Power Bank Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Power Bank Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Power Bank Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Power Bank Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Power Bank Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Power Bank Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value,
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Battery, Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer)
6.2.2. By Capacity (Up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh)
6.2.3. By Application (Smart Phone, Tablet, Laptop, Portable Media Device, Digital Camera)
6.2.4. By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA and South America)
6.2.5. By Company
6.3. Product Map
7. Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Outlook
8. Europe Power Bank Market Outlook
9. North America Power Bank Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Power Bank Market Outlook
11. South America Power Bank Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
