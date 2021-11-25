DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--

The "Pre-Eclampsia - Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This clinical trial report provides an overview of the Pre-Eclampsia Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Pre-Eclampsia.

Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).

The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope

  • The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
  • Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
  • The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
  • The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
  • The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
  • Report provides latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

  • Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment
  • Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost
  • Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities
  • Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market
  • Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials
  • Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Key Topics Covered:

  • Report Guidance
  • The Publisher's Clinical Trials Report Coverage
  • Clinical Trials by Region
  • Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
  • Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
  • Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Pre-Eclampsia to Cardiovascular Clinical Trials
  • Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
  • Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
  • Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Pre-Eclampsia to Cardiovascular Clinical Trials
  • Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
  • Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
  • Clinical Trials by Phase
  • In Progress Trials by Phase
  • Clinical Trials by Trial Status
  • Clinical Trials by End Point Status
  • Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
  • Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
  • Prominent Sponsors
  • Top Companies Participating in Pre-Eclampsia Therapeutics Clinical Trials
  • Prominent Drugs
  • Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots
  • Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Gynuity Health Projects
  • Wellcome Trust
  • Covis Group Sarl
  • LFB SA
  • Monash Health
  • Novartis AG
  • PerkinElmer Inc
  • Viatris Inc
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Bayer AG

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixs05v

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005976/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 11/25/2021 07:25 AM/DISC: 11/25/2021 07:26 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005976/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Trending Video

Recommended for you