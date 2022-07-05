DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--
The "Prefilled Syringes Market by Material, Design, Therapeutic, and Application (Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prefilled syringes market was valued at $5,620.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,735.49 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.
A prefilled syringe is a syringe filled with a fixed quantity of a therapeutic drug. These are novel devices used for delivering drugs with improved accuracy, affordability, efficacy, convenience, sterility, safety, and accessibility. These features make it more advantageous than traditional methods of drug delivery where glass or metal vials were used to store pharmaceutical drugs. The removal of drug from these vials was prone to contamination and increased the possibility of dosing errors. Therefore, prefilled syringes eliminate the mentioned drawbacks, resulting in increase in their demand.
The growth in home-based healthcare market, increase in adoption of injectable drugs, rise in incidence rate of chronic diseases, and surge in benefits of using prefilled syringes over conventional vials drive the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements related to the prefilled syringes contribute toward the growth of the market.
However, stringent government regulations, availability of alternative drug-delivery methods, and product recalls are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, the growth of biologics & biosimilars and increase in demand for injectable drugs in prefilled forms offer the lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The global prefilled syringes market is segmented on the basis of material, design, therapeutic, application, and region. Based on material, the market is categorized into glass-based and plastic-based. By design, it is classified into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. Depending on therapeutic, it is bifurcated into large molecules and small molecules. Depending on application, it is categorized into anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and others (cancer, multiple sclerosis and others). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities
- An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the prefilled syringes market is provided
- An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves
- Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market
Key Segments
By Material
- Glass-based
- Plastic-based
By Design
- Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes
- Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes
- Customized Prefilled Syringes
By Therapeutic
- Large Molecules
- Small Molecules
By Application
- Anaphylaxis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Diabetes
- Others (Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others)
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Abbott Laboratories
- Baxter International
- Bayer AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Gerresheimer AG
- Medtronic PLC
- Nipro Corporation
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Vetter Pharma International GmbH
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxdikv
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005507/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/05/2022 08:28 AM/DISC: 07/05/2022 08:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005507/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.