The "Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market by Device, Application, Platform, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care market size is estimated to be USD 238.94 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.47% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
Rapidly expanding health awareness among women, proactive creation of women's health technology solutions, and surge in digital literacy combined with enhanced internet connectivity are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, increasing healthcare demands of women around the world and introduction of FemTech entrepreneurial initiatives are other factors supporting the market growth. However, lack of awareness is expected to hinder the growth.
Increasing healthcare demands of women around the world is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. It is pushing software developers to create tools that significantly promote self-awareness, self-evaluation, and empowerment.
Approximately 61.4% of health tech developers are creating digital health products to deal with women's health challenges, according to estimates from 2021 Pulsar TRAC. The core of the digital women's healthcare industry is technological development, which is built on the backbone of electronic medical records, analytics, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing technologies.
Introduction of femtech entrepreneurial initiatives is predicted to spur the market growth during the projected period. According to a 2020 FemTech Revolution article, there were approximately 50 new femtech companies formed in 2020-21. Digital women's health startups also witness a large increase in funding & investments of 105% in 2020.
Market innovation is being supported by the rising awareness of digital healthcare and the fundamental requirements of expectant mothers. Women may track their health and well-being, get information on a variety of health conditions, and get solutions to health questions due to the innovative solutions that are being delivered on a variety of mobile platforms.
Companies Mentioned
- Ovia
- Hello Baby
- Baby2Body
- Glow Nurture
- Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth
- Baby Bump
- Pregnancy Tracker
- Contraction Tracker
- Pregnancy+.
Market Segmentation:
Device (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Tablets
- Smartphones
- Others
Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Pre-partum
- Post-partum
Platform (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- iOS
- Android
- Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
