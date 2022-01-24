DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--
The "Pro AV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pro AV market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Pro audio/visual (AV) refers to an advanced interaction system installed for commercial sharing, advertising and marketing. It is used for electronic displays to deliver videos, web content, graphics and texts in private and public complexes. It consists of lighting and sound devices, digital signages, video conferencing systems, companion whiteboard recording equipment and projector systems.
These components aid in improving the overall communication and connectivity between the users and are also used for classrooms, presentations and on-site product demonstrations. As a result, pro AV finds extensive applications across various industries, such as hospitality, education and retail.
Significant growth in the education industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Pro AV is widely adopted for smart learning systems in schools, universities and various academic and research institutions, which use multi-touch high-definition (HD) televisions (TVs).
They enhance real-time blended teaching and learning and augment visualization and creativity to provide improved in-classroom experience. In line with this, pro AVs are installed in shopping centers, exhibition halls, hotels and stadiums to attract consumers' attention and influence their buying decisions, thereby favoring the market growth.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of pro AV with the Internet of Things (IoT), smart and cloud-computing systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies are effective for conferencing, collaboration, learning, live events, security and surveillance.
Other factors, including the development of 360-degree cameras, drones and virtual reality (VR) systems to offer specialized content, along with improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Anixter International Inc. (Wesco International Inc.)
- AVI Systems Inc.
- AVI-SPL Inc.
- Biamp Systems LLC
- CCS Presentation Systems LLC
- Ford Audio-Video Systems LLC
- New ERA Technology Inc.
- Professional Audio Visual Ltd.
- Solutionz Inc.
- Telerent Leasing Corp. (ITOCHU International Inc.)
- Vistacom Inc.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Solution
- Products
- Display
- AV Acquisition and Delivery Products
- Projectors
- Sound Reinforcement Products
- Conferencing Products
- Other Products
Services
- Installation Services
- Maintenance Services
- IT Networking Services
- System Designing Services
- Other Services
Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Distributors
Breakup by Application
- Home Use
- Commercial
- Education
- Government
- Hospitality
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
