The "Global Programmable ASIC Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global programmable ASIC market is poised to grow by $2.05 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing demand for customizable ICs. This study identifies the growing integration of ICs in automobiles as another prime reason driving the programmable ASIC market growth during the next few years.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The programmable ASIC market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
This report on the programmable ASIC market covers the following areas:
- Programmable ASIC market sizing
- Programmable ASIC market forecast
- Programmable ASIC market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading programmable ASIC market vendors that include Achronix Semiconductor Corp., AMS AG, Analog Devices Inc., Avnet Inc., Cobham Plc, EnSilica Ltd., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., MegaChips Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., QuickLogic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Socionext Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Xilinx Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG.
The programmable ASIC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- Achronix Semiconductor Corp.
- ams AG
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Avnet Inc.
- Cobham Plc
- EnSilica Ltd.
- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- MegaChips Corp.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- QuickLogic Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Semiconductor Components Industries LLC
- Socionext Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
