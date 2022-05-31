DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
The "Proleukin Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global proleukin market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer among geriatric population is the major factor that has increased the demand for proleukin drug in cancer treatment.
According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, kidney cancer is the ninth most frequent cancer among males and the fourteenth most common cancer among females. In 2018, there were approximately 400,000 new cases of kidney cancer. Proleukin is used to treat benign and malignant tumours in individuals with kidney cancer.
Thus, with increased cancer prevalence, the market for proleukin drug is expected to increase. The strategic initiatives such as new product launch, mergers and acquisition, business expansion is also the factor that has spurred the market growth. For instance, in February 2019, Clinigen Group plc the global pharmaceutical and services company, has signed an agreement with Novartis to acquire the US rights to Proleukin (aldesleukin, human recombinant interleukin-2) for up to $210m in cash.
The global proleukin market is segmented based on product and application. Based on product, the market is sub-segmented into injection, powder, and others. On the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into hospital and pharmacy.
Geographically, the global proleukin market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.
Some of the companies operating in the global proleukin market include Chiron Corp., Prometheus Laboratories, and others.
Market Segmentation
- Global Proleukin Market Research and Analysis by Type
- Global Proleukin Market Research and Analysis by Application
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global proleukin market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global proleukin market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global proleukin market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Proleukin Market by Type
4.1.1. Injection
4.1.2. Powder
4.1.3. Others
4.2. Global Proleukin Market by Application
4.2.1. Hospital
4.2.2. Pharmacy
5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Chiron Corp.
6.2. Prometheus Laboratories
