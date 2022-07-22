DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--
The "Protease Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global protease market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The report on the global protease market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The study on protease market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on protease market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global protease market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global protease market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, the Growth Matrix in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this report deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the protease market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the protease market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global protease market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Growing demand of meat and alcoholic beverages are expected to drive growth of the market.
- Product innovations and aggressive promotional campaigns by key players will drive the market growth.
Restraints
- Costlier and time-consuming extraction procedures for proteases will restrain the market growth.
Opportunities
- Rising demand from healthcare sector globally will create opportunities
Company Profiles
- Ab Enzymes
- Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.
- Dyadic International, Inc.
- Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd
- Amano Enzymes, Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holdings A/s
- E.i. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Koninklijke Dsm N.v.
- Novozymes A/s
- Associated British Foods plc
Key Topics Covered:
