Proteomics is the extensive study of proteins. It is a rapidly growing field in disease diagnosis. Proteomics identifies disease-associated proteins and studies their function, structure, and expression. Proteomics researchers primarily rely on sophisticated technology to deliver actionable insights to advance the field because of the number of complexities in proteomics. Proteomics is a key tool in medical research because it makes it possible to study large-scale proteins from various biological samples to discover new protein biomarkers for different disease conditions.
Proteomics allows for discovering new protein biomarkers for diagnostic applications and the investigation of novel molecular targets for medication development and discovery. Protein expression profiling, targeted protein quantification, protein-protein interaction analysis, and post-translational modifications are all possible using proteomics. Proteomics has demonstrated its utility in biomarker identification, medication development, and precision medicine.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 is also seen in the proteomics market's growth. There has been increased research on diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and drug discovery and development against COVID-19. It has accelerated the involvement of proteomics. Several large and small companies have constantly been coming up with immunoassay kits to detect COVID-19 rapidly. Along with companies, many public/private research organizations and research institutes also increased the research on the coronavirus involving the proteomics approach extensively.
Proteomics plays a considerable role in drug development, and therefore, many drug manufacturers have started their proteomics divisions that fuel the growth of the global proteomics market.
Existing technologies have several drawbacks, including a lack of specificity, especially in high-multiplex assays, a lack of sensitivity, and a lack of precision; a limited dynamic range (the ability to measure a wide range of concentrations reliably and simultaneously); a high sample consumption requirement; a lack of scalability; a low throughput; data complexity; and a high cost. This scenario is changing over time and will enhance the scope of proteomics.
Proteomics technologies in the market include spectrometry, microarray, chromatography, and reagents used for proteomic analysis. The majority of proteomic analysis primarily relies on an expensive and complex analysis of proteome complexity at the level of amino acid variants, which have the potential to generate important biological insights.
Consumables & Reagent: Highest Revenue Contributor
The consumables and reagents segment has the largest market share accounting for 77.08% in 2021. For several decades, many companies have included both small and large companies, relentlessly working to bring more reagents and consumables used in all the areas of proteomics application in the initial step, which is during the sample preparation.
Many vital companies offer a wide range of consumables and reagents, such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. An increase in the reagent's portfolio is evitable with the increasing proteomics research worldwide. These factors make the consumables and reagents segment the highest revenue maker, with $19.37 billion in 2021.
Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the global proteomics market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global proteomics market?
3. Who are the key players in the global proteomics market?
4. What are the growth factors in the global proteomics market?
5. What are the latest trends in the global proteomics market?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics
- Developments in Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics
- Prominent Role of Proteomics in Diabetes Management
Growth Enablers
- Rising Number of R&D Projects in Proteomics
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Various Genetic Disorders
- Growing Focus on Development of Precision Medicine
Restraints
- Limitations Associated With Accessing Proteome
- Dearth of Skilled Professionals
- Strict Regulatory Norms & High Cost of Instruments
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Consumables & Reagents
- Instruments & Software
- Services
by Application
- DDD & TR
- Clinical
- Applications
- Forensic & Applied Proteomics
by End-User
- Pharma & Biotech
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic & Forensic
by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Key Vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- PerkinElmer
- BGI Genomics
Other Prominent Vendors by Product
- Bruker
- DiaSorin
- HORIBA
- Illumina
- INOVIQ
- LI-COR
- Nautilus Biotechnology
- Proteome Factory
- QIAGEN
- Rhythm Biosciences
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Seer
- Waters
Other Prominent Vendors by Service
- Applied Biomics
- Creative Proteomics
- Poochon Scientific
- SomaLogic
- Vproteomics
Other Prominent Vendors by Product & Services
- Abcam
- AnteoTech
- AYOXXA Biosystems
- Biognosys
- Geneilabs
- Grace Bio-Labs
- ITSI-Biosciences
- MSAID
- Olink
- Promega
- Proteomics International
- Quanterix
