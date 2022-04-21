DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
The "Psoriasis Drugs Market Research Report by Therapeutic Class, Type of Treatment, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Psoriasis Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 7,732.83 million in 2021, USD 8,644.53 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.96% to reach USD 15,236.31 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Psoriasis Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing prevalence of psoriasis
- Rising geriatric population coupled with growing prevalence of plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis
- Ease of process of approval of psoriasis drugs
Restraints
- High cost of treatment
Opportunities
- Increasing awareness regarding treatment and rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure
- Adoption of technologically advanced non-invasive or minimally invasive psoriasis treatment procedures
Challenges
- Side effects of the medication
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Biogen Idec
- C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG
- Celgene Corporation
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Forward Pharma
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Leo Pharma AS
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Stiefel Laboratories Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- UCB SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z368a2
