DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Public Safety Lte & 5G Market, by Component, by Technology Generation, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global public safety LTE & 5G market held a market value of USD 17,672.3 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.04% in value terms from 2022 to 2030.
Increasing deployment of lockdown, curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising funds from government for the public safety has greatly influenced the demand of public safety network and the adoption of public safety LTE and 5G network has raised significantly. However higher maintenance cost along with limited adoption of these networks system in the developing countries is limiting the market growth during the study period.
Growth Influencers:
Need for efficient and extensive network capacity driven by COVID-19 pandemic
Introduction of community emergency response programmes, and the establishment of rapid response teams at hospitals are increasing the adoption of advanced communication systems. This, along with the emergence of smart cities in developing regions including Asia Pacific, is alternatively increasing the demand for robust, reliable and dedicated networks all along the area for crime control, medical safety and others which is subsequently increasing adoption of public Safety LTE & 5G networks across the region. This is further augmented by the issue of strict guideline implied by government during COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown scenario the demand and adoption of these network system has been sky rocketed to provide a better communication between the front-end healthcare workers.
Thus, these increased applications along with introduction of advanced network system by major players are augmenting the demand and adoption of these network systems and contributing to the market growth.
Growth Restraints:
However, slower transition rate from legacy infrastructure towards public safety LTE & 5G network is one of the major limiting factors for the market growth. High cost structure and high maintenance of the LTE and 5G network is quite unaffordable for the emerging countries including Brazil, Mexico and resulting in the reluctancy for transition from tradition infrastructure to advance networks.
Segments Overview:
The global public safety LTE & 5G market is segmented into component, technology generation, and application.
By Component
- Network Infrastructure
- Terminal Equipment
- Systems Integration & Management Tools
- Services
By Technology Generation
- LTE
- 5G NR
By Application
- Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications
- Real-Time Video Transmission
- Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services
- Mobile Office & Field Applications
- Location Services & Mapping
- Situational Awareness
- Command & Control
- AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)
The global public safety LTE & 5G market report provides insights on the below pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players
- Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & aacquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global public safety LTE & 5G market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The global Public Safety LTE & 5G market report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market during the assessment period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market?
- What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market?
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology
Part 2 Executive Summary
Part 3 Market Dynamics
Part 4 Industry Analysis
Part 5 Company Profiles
- Celeno
- Dell Technologies
- HCL Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- A10 Networks, Inc
- Ace Technologies Corp.
- ADVA Optical Networking
- BandwidthX
- Blackberry
- Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc.
- Enensys Technologies
- Galtronics
- General Electric
Part 6 Global Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
Part 7 North America Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
Part 8 Europe Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
Part 9 Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
Part 10 Latin America Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv51h1
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005320/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS 5G
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/04/2022 07:27 AM/DISC: 11/04/2022 07:27 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005320/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.