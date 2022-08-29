DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022--
The "Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report by Type (Fingertip Pulse Oximeter and Handheld Pulse Oximeter), End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 2,477.41 million in 2021, USD 2,657.52 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.44% to reach USD 3,812.10 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Pulse Oximeter to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Fingertip Pulse Oximeter and Handheld Pulse Oximeter.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Homecare and Hospital.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyzes the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pulse Oximeter Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in the Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and Other Target Diseases
- Burgeoning Demand for Portable Monitoring Devices
- Spreading Awareness Regarding the Use of Pulse Oximeters for COVID-19 Patients
Restraints
- Limited Awareness in Developing Countries
Opportunities
- Advancements in Pulse Oximetry
- Rising Demand for Proactive Monitoring Device
Challenges
- Lack of Training and Skilled Professionals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Pulse Oximeter Market, by Type
7. Pulse Oximeter Market, by End-user
8. Americas Pulse Oximeter Market
9. Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximeter Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pulse Oximeter Market
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Usability Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acare Technology Co., Ltd.
- ARKY
- AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Commonwealth Edison Company
- Contec Medical Systems Co.,Ltd.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Infinium Medical
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo
- Meditech Equipment Co.
- Medtronic PLC
- NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Opto Circuits India Ltd.
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC
