DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2021--
The "Quantum Key Distribution Markets: QKD in a Quantum Safe World: 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has provided coverage of the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) since 2014 and publishes an annual ten-year market forecast.
This report is the latest of these QKD market studies. In this edition, there have been major revisions including (1) a complete revision of our forecasts to take account of the likely price reductions as QKD chips appear and (2) the market-dampening impact of anti-QKD sentiment in intelligence agencies.
This report also brings the QKD story up to date with discussions of new product directions, emerging companies, and strategies and developments at the end-user level and in QKD standards. Inside Quantum Technology was the first industry analysis firm to provide analysis and forecasting in the QKD space.
The corporate profiles in this report profiles all the leading suppliers of QKD boxes and services. These profiles are designed to provide the reader of this report with an understanding of how the major players are creating QKD products and building marketing strategies for QKD as quantum computers become more ubiquitous.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: QKD Technology Assessment
2.1 Quantum Chips Change Everything
2.1.1 Toshiba
2.1.2 Developments in China
2.2 Advances in Fiber-based QKD
2.2.1 Toshiba and Dual Band Stabilization
2.2.2 "Quantum Cable"
2.2.3 Quantum Repeaters
2.2.4 QKD Data Rates
2.3 Satellite-Based QKD Networks
2.4 Free-Space QKD Networks
2.5 QKD Standards
2.5.1 International Standards Union (ITU-T) and other Standards Organizations
2.5.2 European Standardization of QKD
2.5.3 Japan
2.6 Key Points from this Chapter
Chapter 3: QKD Networks and Applications
3.1 QKD: Customer Considerations in Buying into QKD
3.2 Influential Quantum Networks Around The Globe
3.2.1 QKD, Research Networks and Testbeds
3.2.2 Chinese 4,600km QKD Network
3.2.3 Nationwide QKD Network in Korea
3.2.4 London Metro Network: Toshiba and BT
3.2.5 Europe and the OpenQKD Program
3.2.6 New York Quantum Network (LIQuiDNet)
3.2.7 Chicago Quantum Loop
3.2.8 Future U.S. Quantum Network
3.3 End user Groups for QKD
3.4 Role of QKD In the Government
3.4.1 QKD: A Military and Intelligence Option?
3.4.2 QKD: QKD in Civil Government
3.4.3 The Role of Government Funding for QKD
3.5 QKD in the Enterprise
3.5.1 Data Centers and the Enterprise
3.5.2 Role of QKD In the Financial Sector
3.6 QKD at Utilities
3.6.1 Emerging Suppliers of Utility QKD
3.7 QKD in the Telephone Industry
3.7.1 Quantum and the Huawei Problem
3.7.2 Notes on SK Telecom
3.7.3 Mobile Devices, QKD and QRNG
3.8 Key Points from this Chapter
Chapter 4: Suppliers of QKD Solutions
4.1 Cisco (US)
4.2 Hitachi Energy (Japan)
4.3 ID Quantique (Switzerland)
4.3.1 QKD Product Range
4.3.2 Future Plans
4.4 KETS Quantum Security (UK)
4.4.1 Quantum Data Centre of the Future Project
4.4.2 KETS and 5G
4.4.3 KETS Quantum Chips
4.5 MagiQ Technologies (United States)
4.5.1 Pulse Programming
4.5.2 Entangled Photon Sources
4.6 A Note on Nokia (Finland)
4.7 QEYnet (Canada?)
4.8 Quantropi (Canada)
4.8.1 Trial with CANARIE
4.9 QuantumCtek (China)
4.9.1 QKD Products
4.10 Quantum Xchange (United States)
4.10.1 Phio Trusted Xchange
4.10.2 Collaboration with Verizon
4.10.3 Collaboration with Thales
4.10.4 Collaboration with Priseda
4.10.5 Space-related Activities
4.11 Qubitekk (United States)
4.11.1 Qubitekk Products
4.12 Toshiba (Japan)
4.12.1 Toshiba QKD Networks
4.13 QuintessenceLabs (Australia)
4.13.1 QuintessenceLabs Products
4.14 QRate (Russia)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/em7ayf
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005443/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/21/2021 08:28 AM/DISC: 12/21/2021 08:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005443/en