The "Racing Video Game Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global racing video game market is expected to reach an estimated $9.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing trend of next-generation gaming platform and introduction of cutting-edge games for smartphones, which is increasing player interest in racing games.
Racing Video Game Market
Racing Video Game Market by Segment
The study includes a forecast for the global racing video game market by product type, application, and region, as follows:
Racing Video Game Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:
- Client Type
- Web Game Type
Racing Video Game Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:
- Racing Simulators
- PC
- Mobile
- Consoles
Racing Video Game Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
List of Racing Video Game Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies racing video game companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the racing video game companies profiled in this report include.
- Microsoft
- Electronic Arts
- Gameloft
- TQ Nordic
- Quiris Game Studio
Racing Video Game Market Insights
The analyst forecasts that client type will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for personalised racing games and continuously enhancing existing maps to maintain user interest is driving the demand for racing games.
Mobile is expected to remain the largest segment due to widespread availability of smartphones and users can access easily to a wide range of gaming applications from well-known platforms.
APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of large number of professional and casual gamers and increasing number of video game license clearance in countries like Beijing and China.
Features of the Racing Video Game Market
- Market Size Estimates: Racing video game market size estimation in terms of value ($B)
- Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.
- Segmentation Analysis: Racing video game market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region
- Regional Analysis: Racing video game market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the racing video game market.
- Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the racing video game market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
This report answers the following 11 key Questions
Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the racing video game market by product type (client type and web game type), application (racing simulators, PC, mobile, and consoles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?
Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?
Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?
Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?
Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?
