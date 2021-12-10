DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
It provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) Epidemiology
The Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Key Findings
In the year 2020, the total incident cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) was 129.7 K cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) epidemiology [segmented as Total Incident Cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC), Total Grade-specific Cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC), and Total Treated Cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC)] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.
Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) Drug Chapters
The drug chapter segment of the Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) report encloses the detailed analysis of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.
Key Findings
The Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) market size in the 7MM is expected to change during the study period 2018-2030. The therapeutic market of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) in the seven major markets is expected to increase during the study period (2018-2030) with a CAGR of 12.2%. According to the estimates, the highest market size of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) is found in the United States followed by Japan.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and currently available therapies.
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.
- A detailed review of the Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in the Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in the Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) market.
Companies Mentioned
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals/SpePharm
- Camurus
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation
- Galera Therapeutics
- EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma
- Soligenix
- Onxeo/Monopar Therapeutics
- Izun Pharmaceuticals
- NeoMedLight
- MuReva Phototherapy (Lumitex)
- BrainCool
