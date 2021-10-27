DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market should reach $28.5 billion by 2026 from $18.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
This report examines the current and forecasted market potential of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. It offers a detailed analysis of the technological advancement, competitive environment, market background, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends.
The research report also includes market projections to 2026. The scope of this report is broad and covers type, production method, technology and applications of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. By type, the market has been segmented into radiotherapy and radiopharmaceuticals. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are provided for each segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The North American radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market is expected to grow from $7.0 billion in 2021 to $11.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Asia-Pacific radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The report additionally includes a discussion of the major market players in radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market and current trends within the industry.
By geography, the radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Report Includes:
- 52 data tables and 72 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals, and nuclear medicines
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential by type, method, technology, application and region
- Assessment of present and future strategies within the radiopharmaceuticals market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes
- Description of positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and discussion of their applications
- Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Regulatory Scenario
- Regulatory Outlook
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- India
- European Union
Chapter 4 Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics: Background
- Introduction
- Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Evolution and Transition of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Radiotherapy
- Ionizing Radiation
- Non-ionizing Radiation
- Evolution and Transition of Radiation Therapy
- The Discovery Period: 1890s
- Kilovoltage Era: 1900-1940
- Megavoltage Era: 1946-1996
- Computer-Assisted Era: 1996-Present
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
- Radiotherapy Subsegments
- Radiotherapy Subsegments by Type
- Radiopharmaceuticals Subsegments by Type
- Production Method Subsegments
- Technology Subsegments
- Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics, by Application
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Trends
- Respiratory Gating
- Proton Therapy
- Carbon Ions
- Magnetic Resonance-Driven Linear Accelerator
- Drivers
- Increasing Aging Population
- Increasing Incidence of Life-Threatening Diseases
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- High Incidence of Cancer in Aging Population
- Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Regions
- Advancements in Technology
- Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment
- Increasing Number of Cyclotrons
- Increasing Amount of Nuclear Imaging Equipment
- High Efficiency of Radiotherapy
- Palliative Radiation Therapy
- Restraints and Challenges
- Limited Global Supply of Medical Isotopes
- Reimbursement Policies
- Regulatory Issues
- Expensive Equipment
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer
- Side Effects of Radiation Therapy
- Opportunities
- Developing Countries
- Replacement of Old Equipment
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Production Method
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- Japanese Patent Analysis
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches and Partnerships
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
