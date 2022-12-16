DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
The "Global Real Estate Software Market, By Type, By End-Use & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Real Estate Software Market was valued at USD 10.18 Billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 11.15 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% over the prediction period (2022 - 2028).
The demand for efficient software solutions increases as real estate software helps firms become more productive as they work on many initiatives like websites, internet advertising, and social media. Recent developments in automation technology and growing digitization of real estate businesses have both helped the real estate software market. Due to the need for stronger data management techniques and higher safety of sensitive data, businesses are also pushed to deploy various software solutions in order to boost client retention.
Segments covered in this report
The Global Real Estate Software Market is segmented based on Type, End-Use, and Region. Based on Type, it is categorized into Customer Relationship Management Software, Enterprise Resource Planning Software, Property Management Software, Contract Software, Others. Based on End-Use, it is categorized into Architects & Engineers, Real Estate Agents, Project Managers, Others. Based on the region it is categorized into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
Driver
To ensure the security of client data, the real estate business handles a lot of sensitive personal data that must be safeguarded, especially when the data is stored in the cloud. This is because any unauthorized user could access the data, incurring considerable expenses for the company. Real estate software has a feature called digital security. The customer relationship management (CRM) software provides record-based security, which restricts access to sensitive data by unauthorized users, as well as role-based security, which creates privileges for specific user types.
Restraint
One of the major obstacles inhibiting the market spread of real estate software is high expenses. Due to the ability of ERP, CRM, and lead-generation software to boost workflow productivity within the company, the real estate market has seen a surge in demand. The businesses must also invest in training their staff in order to operate such complex software and prevent problems with long-term client satisfaction.
Market Trends
In the real estate software sector, artificial intelligence and machine learning are emerging trends. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software is assisting real estate companies with a variety of functions, including leasing, accounting, operations, and marketing initiatives. One of the most recent developments in AI for the real estate industry is virtual tours. Virtual tours are available so that clients can view properties in three dimensions for residences that are still being built or for clients who are located abroad.
Companies Mentioned
- IBM Corporation (US)
- Accruent (US)
- Trimble, Inc. (US)
- Yardi Systems (US)
- RealPage (US)
- MRI Software (US)
- Fiserv, Inc. (US)
- Oracle Corporation (US)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Autodesk, Inc. (US)
- CoStar Group, Inc. (US)
- NEMETSCHEK, INC (Germany)
