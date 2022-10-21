DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Recycled Carbon Fibers Market to Reach $181.5 Million by 2027
The global market for Recycled Carbon Fibers, estimated at US$102.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$181.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Chopped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$110.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Milled segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Recycled Carbon Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Rising Uptake of High-Performance Fibers & Sustainability Drive Set Perfect Stage for Recycled Carbon Fiber Market
- Sustainability Drive & Recycling: A Major Trend in Carbon Fiber Composites Domain
- Major Carbon Recycling Technologies
- Energy Required (MJ) to Recycle 1 kg Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) by Different Routes
- Potential Gap in Carbon Fiber Demand & Supply and Environmental Issues Bode Well for Recycled Carbon Fiber
- Carbon Recycling Issues
- A Note on Carbon Fibers
- Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor
- Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Startups Seek Role in Carbon Fiber Recycling Market
- Some of the Leading Carbon Fiber Recycling Start-Up Companies
- Companies Venture into Development of Effective Processes for Recycling
- Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Auto manufacturers
- Carbon Fiber Emerges Finds Increasing Preference for Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry
- Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand
- Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
- Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector Benefits Demand
- Adoption of In-House Recycling to Benefit Growth
- Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts
- Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Sector
- Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market growth
- Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind Energy Sector to Benefit Demand
- Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market
- Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage Sport Goods to Drive Demand for Recycled Carbon Fiber
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
